ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways today announced it will be increasing its nonstop flight service between Boston and Abu Dhabi from four flights per week to once daily, beginning 27th October.

The decision to increase Boston flights to daily is based on the route’s strong performance and comes just three months after Etihad Airways introduced Boston as its fourth destination in the United States.

“Our Boston service continues to perform strongly, with our flights near capacity since our inaugural flight in Boston this March,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad. “Having already experienced record passenger demand, we’re excited to invest further in the North American market by expanding our flight frequency out of Boston ahead of the peak winter travel season.”

In addition to increasing flight frequencies out of Boston this fall, Etihad will also begin flying its Airbus A350 once daily to Toronto Pearson Airport in Canada, also beginning 27th October.