Milan: Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef has met here with Stefano Pontecorvo, the chairman of the board of directors of Leonardo, an Italian multinational company specializing in aerospace, defense and security, to discuss expanding their long-standing partnership.



The focus of the meeting was on localizing the manufacturing of helicopter components in Saudi Arabia, including aircraft structures, propellers, fins, and electronic flight systems.



Leonardo has a strong presence in Saudi Arabia, having provided a wide range of platforms, systems, and services for over 50 years. This collaboration aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to develop a robust and diversified economy.



By localizing helicopter component manufacturing, Saudi Arabia seeks to create jobs, transfer technology, and develop a domestic supply chain for the aviation industry.



This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance the Kingdom's capabilities in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as manufacturing spare parts for engines, drones, and navigation systems.



The Saudi aviation sector is projected to contribute SAR11.4 billion to the GDP by 2030. Alkhorayef's visit to Leonardo underscores the Kingdom's commitment to strengthening its aviation industry and leveraging global expertise to achieve its economic goals.