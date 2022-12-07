ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways has won the “Environmental Sustainability Innovation of the Year” award at CAPA’s annual Environmental Sustainability Awards for Excellence in Singapore, as well as the“Best Airline for Sustainability 2022” award by Business Traveler USA.

Etihad’s sustainability initiatives focus on creating operational efficiencies, as the airline quickly went on to unite industry leaders and build a comprehensive, cross organisational aviation sustainability programme that supports decarbonisation, biodiversity protection and waste management.

Etihad’s flagship sustainability initiatives include the Greenliner programme using the airline’s fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners as flying test-beds, and the Sustainable50 A350-1000 launched earlier this year focusing on Airbus and Rolls Royce.

In tandem, Etihad is partnering with a range of organisations to reduce its CO2 emissions, the latest being with World Energy and SATAVIA to help make the “Book and Claim” system for off-sets a reality.

Mariam Al Qubaisi, Head of Sustainability and Excellence, Etihad Airways, said, "These two awards from CAPA Aviation and Business Traveler USA cap off a year when we were also named Environmental Airline of the Year 2022 by Airline Ratings. We enter 2023 with a continued commitment to collaborating with our partners to support the industry in its mission to achieve net zero by 2050.”

The CAPA/Envest Airline Sustainability Rating system rates and ranks each airline’s sustainability performance relative to other airlines.

The airline also won the Best Airline for Sustainability 2022 presented by Business Traveler USA. The prestigious publication created this new category to recognise the impressive efforts made by the airline industry to reduce emissions.