Etihad Airways has announced a significant expansion of its Africa network, adding new routes to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe from Abu Dhabi, as part of its continued global growth strategy.

The new services reflect investment in high-growth markets, supporting increasing connectivity across trade, cargo and mobility.

The expansion builds directly on Etihad’s recently announced China growth, including increased frequencies and a deepened partnership with China Eastern Airlines. Together, these developments position Abu Dhabi as a key gateway between Africa, India and Asia, enabling more efficient movement of goods, investment and people between two of the world’s fastest-growing regions.

It also aligns with growing economic ties between the UAE and Africa, with increasing trade, investment and commercial partnerships across sectors including energy, infrastructure, mining and logistics. Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its role in enabling these flows, supporting deeper economic engagement between the regions.

In parallel, it also complements Etihad’s strategic joint venture with Ethiopian Airlines, which this month marked 80 years of operations, further strengthening connectivity across the African continent.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "Africa is a natural and compelling next step in Etihad's network expansion. These are markets with strong underlying demand, driven by trade, investment and population growth. Our role is to provide the connectivity that enables that growth.

“Demand for air connectivity across key African markets is outpacing existing supply, particularly in cargo and trade-linked sectors. This expansion is a direct response to that structural opportunity.

“By extending our network alongside our recent China expansion, we are enabling a more efficient corridor linking Africa, the Middle East and Asia through Abu Dhabi. For passengers, this creates simpler, faster journeys. For cargo, it provides more direct and reliable access between two regions where trade is growing rapidly.”

The new services will provide direct links between African markets and Abu Dhabi, while enabling one-stop connections to China, India, across Asia and throughout the Middle East.

DESTINATIONS

* Accra, Ghana: One of West Africa's most welcoming and energetic capitals, where a thriving arts scene and the buzzing Osu neighbourhood make it an increasingly compelling destination.

* Asmara, Eritrea: A city frozen in elegant time, Asmara's UNESCO-listed modernist and art deco streetscapes lend it an otherworldly atmosphere quite unlike anywhere else on the continent.

* Harare, Zimbabwe: A leafy, grid-planned capital at high altitude on the Highveld, where the National Gallery, vibrant Mbare market and a warm-hearted population make it a city of charm and understated sophistication.

* Kinshasa, DR Congo: A major river city of some 17 million on the banks of the Congo, birthplace of soukous and rumba and home to a cultural scene of extraordinary depth and creativity.

* Lubumbashi, DR Congo: The copper-rich capital of Haut-Katanga province in the DRC's deep south, shaped by mining wealth, with the Lubumbashi Museum offering one of Central Africa's finest ethnographic collections.

* Lagos, Nigeria: Africa's largest city, a megapolis of more than 20 million people, where entrepreneurial energy and a globally influential music and food scene define the experience.

The addition of African routes enables single-connection journeys between key cities across Africa and Asia via Abu Dhabi, creating a more efficient and commercially relevant corridor for both passengers and cargo. This is particularly significant for sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure, where speed, reliability and direct market access are critical.

Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport sits at the centre of these flows, offering efficient connections across Etihad’s expanding global network, with geographic reach spanning Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Freight capacity will play a critical role, with Etihad Cargo, the largest freighter operator between China and the Middle East, offering belly-hold capacity across all new services, with dedicated freight products tailored to the specific export and import profiles of each destination market. - TradeArabia News Service

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