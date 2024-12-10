ABU DHABI - EPI, an entity of EDGE Group and the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE's aerospace, oil & gas, and defence industries, has extended its contract with Airbus Atlantic, an industrial world leader in aerostructures, essential pillar of Airbus.

The extended agreement, now running until 2031, covers the manufacturing of class 1 flight-critical airframes for the A320 and A330 programmes.

The collaboration includes applying EPI's latest technology utilising Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining with a maximum of 7 metres in length, as well as special processes and paint procedures within EPI's fully automated, merit-approved installation.

In-process and final inspections will be implemented to ensure manufacturing stability, using EPI's latest advanced technology, such as the 7m Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), a sophisticated and precise measuring system.

The work package includes flight-critical airframe components, such as fuselage frames and floor beams, on single aisle (A320 and A321) and long range (A330 and A340) aircraft.

Commenting on the signing, Michael Deshaies, Chief Executive Officer of EPI, said, "This contract extension highlights our proven expertise and underscores the trust our partners place in us to achieve their strategic objectives. It also supports the shared goals of EPI and Airbus Atlantic, bolsters the UAE aviation industry, generates value exchange, and fortifies local manufacturing capabilities through the "Make It in the Emirates" initiative.

"Over the next seven years, EPI will play a pivotal role in Airbus' ramp-up efforts, specifically for the Single Aisle Programme. We will provide comprehensive support to ensure that we meet Airbus Atlantic's stringent requirements and targets, including areas such as skill levels, technology, systems, certifications, and accreditations."