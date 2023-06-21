With the commencement of the Hajj season and upcoming Eid Al Adha celebrations, Dubai carrier Emirates is layering on additional flights to key regional destinations to meet the significant travel demand during this special period.

As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lifts all Hajj travel restrictions for the first time in three years, Emirates has deployed additional flights for pilgrims to embark on their journey to and from Makkah. Also 10 flights have been added to and from Jeddah.

All flights will be operated on Boeing 777 aircraft dedicated for Hajj pilgrims until July 7, said Emiratyes in its report.

The Hajj flights to Jeddah will run in parallel to Emirates’ existing schedule to the Kingdom and are open to travellers holding a valid Hajj visa and, if above the age of 12, have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Medina will also be served with daily flights during this time.

According to Emirates, this year, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah anticipates 2.6 million pilgrims, reaching pre-pandemic numbers and the additional flights aim to help seamlessly carry pilgrims.

The Dubai carrier is already witnessing strong bookings for Hajj travel from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Mauritius and South Africa.

On board, Emirates provides a pilgrim-centric experience that upholds the values and traditions of the travellers’ faith, said a spokesman for the airline.

"Extra provisions have been made to accommodate those performing ablutions and cleansing rituals, while unperfumed towels and additional blankets will be provided. Special PAs will advise passengers when they have entered Al Miqat zones (state of sanctity) and indicate the changing of Ihram robes," he stated.

Gearing up for a busy travel period for Eid Al Adha, Emirates has deployed an additional 34 flights to popular destinations across the region.

With an estimated 78,000 people from across the region expected to travel with Emirates during the Eid Al Adha six-day break, the additional flights will facilitate passengers traveling home to celebrate with their family and friends, he added.

For passengers traveling to the Levant, Emirates has added ten flights to Amman from 21 to 30 June, and ten additional flights to Beirut from June 20 to 29. Within the GCC, the airline has added five flights to Dammam from 21 to 25 June and nine flights to Kuwait from June 22 to July 2.

