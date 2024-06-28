Emirates steps onto the court for the first time as Official Airline Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon. Taking place from 1st to 14th July at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the airline is set to serve world-class action throughout The Championships.

To mark its grand debut – the airline has unveiled a special A380 livery featuring the iconic Wimbledon logo placed in between two sporting silhouettes in action. The new livery will rally excitement as it heads to London Heathrow on 1st July, heralding the start of the third Grand Slam of the year.

The special decal will remain on the A380 aircraft throughout The Championships with scheduled services including London Heathrow, Manchester, Washington DC, Paris, New York (JFK), Casablanca, Zurich, Brisbane, Barcelona and Perth.

Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said, "Wimbledon is one of the most prestigious events on the global sports calendar and we’re thrilled to celebrate our first year as the Official Airline Partner. We have a unique opportunity to strengthen our enduring connection with tennis fans, including the many amongst our global customers. In our debut year of partnering with Wimbledon, our message to tennis fans will be big and bold. We look forward to showcasing some of the iconic Wimbledon experiences to our customers onboard, and also to bringing our renowned Emirates brand experience to The Championships at the All England Tennis Club."