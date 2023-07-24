UAE - Emirates is taking the first steps in an innovative initiative of meal pre-ordering, whereby customers will be able to pre-select their hot main meal between 14 days and 24 hours in advance of their flight, ensuring they get their preferred meal choice every time, as well as helping to reduce food wastage.

The initiative will be rolled out from July 25 onwards in Business Class, on all flights between Dubai and London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and London Stansted, adding even more benefits to the Emirates customer experience, improving time management and adding another layer of insight into meal consumption onboard.

Meal pre-ordering will be added to the existing suite of AI-enabled customer preference tracking data and cabin crew reports, which facilitate menu planning and optimal food loading to deliver the premium ‘restaurant in the sky’ inflight dining experience.

Up to 14 days before a flight, passengers will be able to browse the onboard menu on Emirates.com or on the Emirates app and choose from a selection of regionally inspired dishes with locally sourced ingredients. Passengers can also pre-order special meals if required.

On the aircraft, cabin crew will use a custom-built application on a device to view the meal selection and serve the passenger their choice of hot dish. Emirates plans to expand the meal preorder initiative to more routes and classes in the near future and is closely monitoring customer feedback from the initial roll out phase.

