The Emirates Group has joined forces with Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, for co-location services at the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Moro Hub is the world’s largest solar-powered data centre, as certified by the Guinness World Records™.

The co-location signifies a major shift for the Emirates Group’s robust technology infrastructure as the organisation prepares for its next big growth trajectory. The Group expects to start relocating its data centre from mid-2026 to Moro Hub, who will provide comprehensive co-location services, including rack space, power, cooling, equipment supply, and other associated services.

With this move, the Emirates Group will switch to clean energy to the tune of 3,000 megawatts annually, which is required to power the data centre.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) by Michael Doersam, the Emirates Group’s Chief Financial & Group Services Officer and Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

Al Tayer said, “Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to position Dubai as a global leader in sustainable digital innovation, fully aligned with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. We are proud to strengthen the Group's sustainability journey with this strategic move to the world’s largest green solar-powered data centre at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This strategic alliance with the Emirates Group underscores Dubai’s dedication to accelerating digital transformation and reinforcing its global standing in sustainable aviation. By joining forces with them, Moro Hub is set to drive sustainable economic growth and ensure a future powered by innovation and sustainability, thus cementing Dubai’s leadership on the world stage.”

Michael Doersam said: “Our partnership with Moro Hub is a major step for our technology landscape as we gear up for our next era of growth and expansion. Both organisations share a common vision to position Dubai as a global leader in technology, innovation and sustainability. By transitioning our digital operations to Moro Hub, we are building operational resilience, scalability and, above all, reducing our environmental footprint. Adopting clean energy solutions underscores our commitment to a greener, tech-driven future.”