Dubai-based Emirates took off to Tel Aviv on Thursday, marking the airline’s first passenger flight to Israel.

Emirates flight EK931 departed with 335 passengers, including a VIP delegation and Israeli media onboard at 1220 UAE time.

The new daily service will provide travellers from Israel convenient access to Dubai, with easy connections to other destinations.

The aircraft for the inaugural flight was Boeing 777 Gamechanger, which features a fully-enclosed First Class private suites with virtual windows. Emirates will operate its three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the route, featuring eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and over 300 spacious seats in Economy Class for the daily service.

The Emirates delegation on the flight included Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer; Dr Abdulla Al Hashimi, Divisional Senior Vice President, Group Security; Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President, Commercial Gulf, Middle East & Central Asia; Khalid Bel Jaflah, Divisional Vice President, Commercial UAE and Oman; David Broz, Vice President Aeropolitical and Industry Affairs; and Jeffrey Van Haeften, Vice President Cargo Global Sales and Commercial.