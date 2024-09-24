The Emirates added a fourth daily flight to Johannesburg on the in-demand route, bolstering its operations in South Africa.

This follows the announcement of the second daily A380 between Dubai and Johannesburg, which launched on 1 September, according to a press release.

The fourth daily service will begin on 1 March 2025 and will be operated on a three-class Boeing 777-300ER, offering an additional 708 seats in and out of South Africa’s largest and busiest international airport daily.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates, commented: “South Africa has long been a highly popular destination for both leisure and business travellers connecting to and through Dubai, and the fourth daily flight enables us to better serve the growing demand for travel to and from the market.”

“We would like to extend our thanks to the South African authorities for their partnership and support in securing this new service, which reinstates the capacity we offered South Africa pre-pandemic, with 49 weekly flights, across three gateways,” Kazim added.

The fourth daily flight further supports connectivity across Emirates’ global network of more than 140 destinations, optimising schedules to key destinations including Dubai, Thailand and India as well as European hotspots, such as the UK, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.

As of 31 March 2024, the group’s net profits reached AED 18.70 billion, an annual hike of 71% from AED 10.90 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).