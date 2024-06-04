The International Air Transport Association (IATA), Emirates, and Airbus have joined forces to deliver a Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) programme for the Airbus A350 type rating, as Emirates prepares for the delivery of its fleet of 65 A350s from mid-2024. An initial cohort of 256 pilots will be trained as part of the new course at Emirates’ training college in Dubai starting from July 2024.

The joint work combines the respective expertise of the three organisations. IATA will focus on programme design using its published guidance for CBTA. Airbus will contribute knowledge of the aircraft along with its own CBTA experience, and Emirates will use its CBTA training and operational experience.

This collaboration will create and deliver the first A350 type rating training in full alignment with the latest International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards for CBTA training and with the best practices contained in the IATA CBTA Guide for Flight Crew Training.

"Combining the expertise of Emirates, Airbus and IATA to design and deliver A350 type rating training is a unique opportunity. Our joint aim is to fully utilise the benefits of CBTA to qualify the pilots on the A350 in the most efficient and effective way possible. And by doing it together all three organizations will also gain valuable experience that can strengthen their other training activities,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s SVP for Operations, Safety and Security.

"Emirates uses cutting-edge training programmes so our pilots are among the most competent flight crew in the world. The tailored CBTA programme for the A350 supports the integration of 65 new A350 aircraft, with 1,000 pilots set to complete the A350 Type Rating course. This commitment enhances passenger safety and comfort, reflecting our unwavering dedication to the highest service standards," said Capt. Bader Al Marzooqi, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Flight Training.

"The A350 is a state-of-the-art aircraft, which requires equally advanced training solutions. Our partnership with IATA and Emirates ensures that Emirates pilots receive the most comprehensive and effective training, supporting the smooth entry into service of the A350 worldwide," said Capt. Stéphan Labrucherie, Airbus Head of Flight Training Worldwide.