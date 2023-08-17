UAE - Emirates has announced that its codeshare partnership with Air Canada has been extended to include flights to and from Montréal, following the launch of services to Québec’s largest city in July.

Emirates customers will now be able to plan travel between 11 of the most popular domestic points beyond Montréal and destinations on Emirates’ expansive network, utilising the services of both airlines conveniently on a single ticket, the airline said.

An additional 69 points are also accessible from the gateway, on an interline basis.

The codeshare partnership between Emirates and Air Canada enables customers to enjoy flexibility and choice with smooth connections via Canada’s two largest cities to points such as Halifax, Edmonton, Ottawa and Calgary - perfect for leisure and business travellers or those visiting family or friends. From Toronto, Emirates’ customers can travel to 19 points while enjoying codeshare benefits, and an extra 100, made possible through an interline arrangement.

Customers travelling from Canadian cities can easily connect to Emirates’ services in Montréal or Toronto to travel to destinations across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, via the airline’s hub in Dubai.

Emirates offers daily services from Toronto to Dubai, using its popular A380 aircraft. The airline also operates seven weekly flights between Montréal and Dubai, utilising its other widebody aircraft - the Boeing 777.

Travellers with itineraries on Emirates’ flights can plan their entire trip on a single-ticket and take advantage of hassle-free flight benefits.

