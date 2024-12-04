Airbus has appointed Eid Al Qahtani as its President for the new Regional Headquarters in Riyadh, underlining the company’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the wider region.

Airbus’ Regional HQ located in the capital represents an expansion of the company’s commercial, defence, space and helicopter businesses in the KSA and beyond.

Since the 1970s Airbus has significantly grown its presence in the kingdom, continuously increasing its contribution to the kingdom's aviation and aerospace sector.

Currently, Airbus employs more than 350 people in KSA, 30% of which are Saudi nationals and the remainder represented by over 30 nationalities.

In his new role, Al Qahtani will be focusing on strengthening partnerships with governments and stakeholders while driving new business in the region.

Welcoming him into the fold, Wouter Van Wersch, President Airbus International, said: "We are privileged to see Eid Al Qahtani leading our operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as President for Airbus from our new Regional Headquarters in Riyadh."

"Al Qahtani brings valuable insights to the country’s ambitious goals and he understands the importance of local talent development. His proven track record in successfully leading projects in the region makes him a perfect fit for this role," he stated.

Early this year, Airbus had signed an Industrial Participation (IP) agreement with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) to support the growth of the industrial ecosystem in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at diversifying the nation's economy.

This agreement includes the transfer of technology and expertise to local companies, such as SAAMS (SAMI Airbus Aircraft Maintenance Services), the joint venture between Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and Airbus, which serves as the key driver for industrial localisation in the KSA.

On his new role, Al Qahtani said: "I am honored to be leading Airbus from our new Riyadh HQ and look forward to further consolidating Airbus’ presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is a most strategic market for us."

"Our aim is to continue supporting Saudi Arabia’s long-term goals, whilst inspiring the next generation of Saudi leaders in the aerospace sector," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

