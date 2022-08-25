Egypt’s Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad and Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Abbas Helmy held their first meeting after the recent cabinet reshuffle, to follow up on coordination efforts between the two ministries regarding Egypt’s hosting of the climate conference COP27.

The conference is scheduled to be held in November in Sharm El-Sheikh.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed ways of cooperation and coordination between the two countries, and the arrangements for the climate summit event at the logistical and technical levels in order for it to come out in a picture that befits Egypt’s status and capabilities.

The Minister of Environment indicated that video shots have been completed, providing visitors with a brief overview of the conference, which will be displayed through screens in airport halls and others that will be shown on board of planes. Climatic changes to be displayed inside screens at Egyptian airports.

She also referred to the need to work on identifying a number of airports to receive delegations to accommodate the large number of participants from around the world.

Moreover, the meeting addressed all the measures that have been taken, in terms of organization and logistical services that will be provided and work to provide all facilities for the participating delegations, in coordination with all the concerned authorities at the airports, where services were provided to people with special capabilities at airports.

The Ministry of Social Solidarity will provide 250 volunteers to assist at the airports. Special counters were also allocated for participants to quickly and easily complete the procedures, and the readiness of the travel and arrival halls at the airport and the restrooms of VIPs to receive guests.

For his part, Helmy stressed that the preparations for the Climate Summit come at the forefront of the interests of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He pointed to the importance of the permanent coordination meetings between the two ministries, praising the efforts made by the joint work teams from both sides.

