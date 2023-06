EgyptAir is targeting increasing the use of biofuel to 2% in 2025, the airline’s Director of Fuel and Emission Ahmed Mattar told Asharq Business on June 18th.

This is part of the airline’s ambitious plan to boost annual dependency on biofuel to reduce carbon emissions.

The company is also aiming to increase the use of biofuel to 6% by 2030, he added.

