Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation Sameh Hefny held talks with a UAE delegation to promote cooperation in the civil aviation sector, according to an official statement.

The UAE delegation was led by Mohammed Abdullah Al-Salami, Chairman of the Fujairah Department of Civil Aviation and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Civil Aviation Authority, and Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

The two sides discussed air navigation, airport infrastructure development, and key aviation projects in Dubai and Fujairah.

They also reviewed opportunities for collaboration in training and expertise-sharing, particularly through Dubai’s air navigation training center.

Hefny affirmed Egypt’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure, driving tech innovation, and integrating sustainability into the aviation sector.

