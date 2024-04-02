Dubai-based air and travel services company dnata has won a multi-year contract with Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways in the USA.

Dnata will provide inflight catering to the airline from its facility at Boston Logan Airport (BOS), producing and uplifting more than 125,000 meals per year, a statement from Dubai Media Office said.

The company, which is part of Emirates Group, now has 40 catering and retail services airline customers at 12 airports in the USA and uplifted 1.5 billion meals for 8,000 flights at Boston Airport in the financial year 2022-23.

Globally, it produces 110 million airline meals annually in 60 locations.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com