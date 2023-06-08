Dubai South has signed an agreement with Beijing New Aerotropolis Holdings Co., Ltd., China, to establish a comprehensive framework for nurturing cooperative relations, encouraging mutual growth in areas like economic development, urban land-planning, job creation, training, and sustainability.

The agreement was signed by Zhigang Liu, Chairman of Beijing New Aerotropolis, and Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South, in the presence of Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Wang Youguo, Secretary of Beijing Daxing District Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The agreement goes beyond mere economic ties, encompassing the exchange of knowledge, information, and socio-economic statistics related to their respective airport areas in full compliance with all prevailing laws, regulations, and local directives. The strategic alliance underscores a commitment to joint efforts that stimulate cooperation between private enterprises across both countries, ultimately bolstering economic synergy between the two airport zones and jointly pioneering new international trade standards adapted to the evolving digital landscape.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad said, "We are pleased to sign this agreement with Beijing New Aerotropolis, which presents a unique opportunity to accelerate our respective economic progression through diverse initiatives. These agreements are aligned with our mandate at Dubai South to contribute to the government's ongoing efforts in diversifying the emirate's economy and to attract foreign direct investments to Dubai. We remain steadfast in our commitment to share our expertise and work closely with Beijing New Aerotropolis to achieve our mutual goals that promise to bring forth reciprocal benefits."

Zhigang Liu commented, “We are certain that our agreement with Dubai South will yield significant results as it allows us to leverage our respective expertise in developing economic zones and urban master developments. We are delighted to be working closely with the team at Dubai South and anticipate the prospect of exploring additional avenues of collaboration in the future.”