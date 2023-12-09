DUBAI - The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed that the "Dubai Global Framework" for sustainable aviation fuel, recently announced by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), represents a strong push for international efforts aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the international aviation sector. It also sets the international aviation community on the right path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

This was stated by Maryam Al Balooshi, UAE Lead Negotiator for Aviation Climate Change and Director of the Environment Department at the GCAA and Deputy Chair of the ICAO Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection, during her participation in a "High level session: getting to Net-Zero" at the Global Sustainable Aviation Forum at COP28.

During the session, Al Balooshi affirmed that the UAE has taken advanced steps to create a supportive environment for transitioning to sustainable aviation fuel. She emphasised the country's commitment to supporting all international efforts to enhance this direction, believing that shifting towards a low-carbon model creates new growth opportunities that serve developmental goals and contribute to comprehensive growth.

Al Balooshi added that the present time witnesses tangible activity from the international aviation community in addressing climate change. This was reflected in the outcomes of the third ICAO conference on aviation and alternative fuels recently hosted by the UAE.

The conference resulted in international consensus on the Global Framework for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (Dubai Global Framework) and the establishment of an ambitious target to reduce global aviation emissions by 5% by 2030.

She pointed out that the upcoming phase will involve intensive international efforts within the ICAO's Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection. This aims to develop policies that promote this direction within the agreed-upon global framework. Additionally, tools will be established to measure the progress made in this direction.