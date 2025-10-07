Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, projected that Dubai International Airport will handle 95.3 million passengers by the end of 2025, marking a new record for the airport, which has maintained its position as the world’s busiest international hub for the past 11 consecutive years.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 press conference, Griffiths expressed his belief that Dubai Airport will surpass the 100 million passenger mark within the next two years, with that milestone expected to be reached by 2027.

"By the end of 2031, passenger numbers are anticipated to approach 115 million, and by 2032, operations will transition to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) to accommodate around 124 million passengers,” he added.

Talking about Dubai Airshow 2025, Paul Griffiths affirmed that the airshow will be the largest and most impressive edition since its inception, describing it as the world’s premier aviation event, noting that the exhibition represents an exceptional opportunity to showcase the latest innovations in aviation and aerospace when it opens in November.

He added that the event holds significant importance on the global calendar, with numerous new technologies set to be unveiled, particularly in vertical take-off and landing electric aircraft, space technologies, and advanced defence systems featured across all exhibition pavilions.

Regarding development projects at Al Maktoum International Airport, Griffiths confirmed that construction works are ongoing, noting that the final designs are currently being prepared. He emphasised Dubai Airports’ close collaboration with its aviation engineering partners to ensure the creation of one of the greatest airports in the world.

Speaking about operations at Al Maktoum International Airport, Griffiths explained that the facility has been operational since 2010, primarily serving cargo and executive flights, in addition to a significant number of charter services and some scheduled operations.