Boeing said on Monday that Air Senegal will purchase nine Boeing 737-MAX aircraft under a deal signed at the Dubai Airshow.

The agreement includes the purchase of nine aircraft and options to purchase six more, an official for the planemaker said during the Dubai Airshow.

The signing ceremony was attended by Senegal's Minister of Infrastructure and Land and Air Transport Yankhoba Diémé and Brad McMullen, Senior Vice president of global sales and marketing at Boeing.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Federico Maccioni; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Conor Humphries)