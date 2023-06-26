Global aviation giant Boeing has launched its internship programme in the UAE focused on fostering local capabilities. Under this programme, interns will work alongside Boeing colleagues for ten weeks to gain critical knowledge and skills required for a successful career in aerospace industry.

Three talented interns have joined various Boeing teams and will be contributing to our multiple projects in the region until August 25, it stated.

Three Emirati interns have joined Boeing Global, Boeing Research & Technology, and Boeing Field Service teams in Dubai. The intern at Boeing Research & Technology team will gain exposure across the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye.

"Boeing has been a long-standing supporter of career skills programs in the region, investing in STEM education and workforce development initiatives to inspire the next generation of engineers and innovators," remarked Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye and Africa.

"Through the Boeing META Internship Program, we aim to help students reach their full potential and inspire them to pursue a rewarding career in aerospace."

The Boeing interns will be assigned mentors and participate in on-the-job learning experiences and dedicated training sessions tailored to their interests. They will also have the chance to visit STRATA Manufacturing, Boeing Field Service office, and Boeing's Parts Distribution Center in Dubai.

Noor Al Yafei, Boeing HR Director in the Middle East and Africa, said: “We are delighted to onboard the Emirati interns and contribute to national aspirations of the UAE in terms of sustainable local talent development.”

Boeing plans to arrange internships for Emirati students on an annual basis, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing the region's skilled workforce.

