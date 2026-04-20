flydubai has announced the launch of flights to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok from 1st July 2026, marking the airline’s second destination in Thailand alongside Krabi.

The carrier will operate a daily service from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB), further strengthening connectivity between Dubai and Southeast Asia.

The new route will be operated as a codeshare with Emirates, offering passengers seamless connections through Dubai’s aviation hub to a wide network of destinations. In addition to its growing presence in Thailand, flydubai continues to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, serving popular destinations such as Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “We are pleased to expand our network in Thailand with the launch of flights to Bangkok, offering customers access to another gateway into the Thai capital. This addition reflects our continued commitment to offering our passengers more travel options. As travel demand continues to recover, we remain confident in the resilience of the tourism sector. The new service allows us to deploy capacity where it is needed, while strengthening travel and trade flows between the UAE and key markets.”

Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai, said, “Bangkok remains a highly popular destination for leisure and business travellers alike. With the introduction of our daily flights, we are offering greater flexibility and convenience, particularly during the peak summer travel period. We expect strong demand and we look forward to increasing the frequency of our flights as we build up traffic on the route over the summer.”

The new service is designed to cater to increased summer travel demand, offering convenient flight timings for passengers travelling between Dubai and Bangkok. The expansion further reinforces flydubai’s role in connecting underserved markets and facilitating travel across its growing network.