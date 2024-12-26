Astana, Kazakhstan- An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane flying from the capital Baku to Grozny in Russia crashed on Wednesday in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh transport ministry said on Wednesday.

"A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines," the ministry said on Telegram. bur/ach

The ministry said emergency services were trying to put out a fire at the crash site.

Russian news agencies said the plane was operated by Azerbaijan Airlines and had been flying from Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya, but had been rerouted due to fog in Grozny.

There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijan Airlines.

Kazakh media said 105 passengers and five crew members were on board. Reuters could not immediately confirm that information.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

