Air Arabia, the Mena region’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the launch of a new route from Sharjah to Namangan in Uzbekistan.

The new direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Namangan Airport with three weekly flights (Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) starting from November 27, 2022.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia said: “We are glad to further expand our reach to the central Asian market with the new addition of Namangan to our growing network from Sharjah. This new service reaffirms our commitment to continuously providing our customers with value-driven air travel while contributing to the development of both trade and tourism sectors between the UAE and Uzbekistan.”

The new service marks the carrier’s second destination in Uzbekistan, alongside the capital Tashkent. Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Namangan by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin. In addition to ‘SkyTime’, the free in-flight streaming service that will allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board “SkyCafe” menu at affordable prices. Before flights, eligible travellers can also benefit from the City Check-in service where they can drop off their bags and collect their boarding passes at the Air Arabia Sales Shops spread across the UAE.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).