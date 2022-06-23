Azerbaijan Airlines’ (Azal) said that its daily Baku-Dubai flights will now be serviced by its more advanced wide body Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and Boeing 767-300/300ER aircraft.

This will result in a significant upgrade in both seating numbers and inflight services compared to the narrow body aircraft which was previously operating the route.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has a capacity of approximately 210 passengers in three cabin classes, and the Boeing 767-300/300ER has a capacity of 198 passengers.

Daily flights from Dubai to Baku will depart at 13:10 and arrive at 16:10 in Baku, while daily flights from Baku to Dubai will depart at 09:00 and arrive at 11:55 in Dubai.

Dubai is one of the most popular destinations in the Azerbaijan Airlines route network, with thousands of tourists from Azerbaijan visiting Dubai and the UAE annually.

The use of these wide body aircrafts in this market is due to the emerging importance of the Dubai and UAE market for Azerbaijan not only as a holiday destination, but also as a transit route for tourists from around the Gulf States using Dubai as a transit hub to then visit Azerbaijan, as well as Baku as a transit hub for traveling to Europe and the countries of the region.

UAE residents enjoy a one-month visa on arrival when visiting Azerbaijan, which has been a major factor in attracting an increasing number of visitors from the UAE.

“The demand for travel from the UAE to Azerbaijan after the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow, which allows the airline to operate flights on wide-body aircraft, thus offering our passengers even better comfort and quality of service,” said Nazim Samadov, the First Deputy Executive Director of Azerbaijan Airlines.

Samadov added: “In the near future it is also planned to increase the frequency of services between the two cities to be performed twice a day.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).