Saudi Arabia - Applus+, a worldwide leader in the testing, inspection and certification sector, has been awarded a project by Dammam Airports Company (DACO) to conduct intelligent pigging and asset integrity services for the fuel farm and hydrant loop network at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Under this contract, Applus+ will deploy its tethered crawler inspection tools, which are self-propelled and designed to provide a detailed assessment of the pipeline system. These tools will perform intelligent pigging to thoroughly examine the pipelines' integrity, focusing on identifying metal loss, measuring wall thickness, and providing DACO with critical data on areas requiring repair or maintenance.

Additionally, a modified version of Applus+' difficult to inspect (DTI) Treckscan technology will be utilised to conduct specialised inspections of the hydrant loop network. Together, these technologies will enable DACO to address potential vulnerabilities proactively, ensuring the system's safety, efficiency, and reliability, said a statement.

The project will focus on the airport's fuel farm and hydrant loop network, essential for safe and efficient fuel distribution across King Fahd International Airport. By utilising Applus+ technology, DACO aims to enhance the reliability and safety of these critical systems, ensuring the smooth operation of the airport's fuel supply network.

Pipeline integrity is crucial for airport operations. Any failure in these systems could pose significant safety risks and disrupt airport functions. Through this partnership, DACO proactively addresses potential risks to its fuel supply infrastructure. It uses Applus+' advanced inspection technology to identify concerns early, minimise downtime, and reduce the risks associated with manual inspections or traditional methods.

This project is vital in DACO's efforts to maintain and optimise its fuel farm and hydrant loop network. By using advanced inspection technologies, DACO is taking a proactive approach to ensuring the efficiency and longevity of its critical infrastructure, a vital component of King Fahd International Airport's daily operations, the company said.

With significant expertise in pipeline integrity services across various industries worldwide, Applus+ is well-positioned to support DACO's infrastructure needs. The deployment of specialised tools like tethered crawler inspection systems reinforces Applus+' reputation as a trusted partner for high-profile projects like this one, it said.

The intelligent pigging and asset integrity project at King Fahd International Airport marks growing presence for the company in Saudi Arabia and its leadership in pipeline inspection and asset integrity services, the company added.

