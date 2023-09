Airbus said Friday that it had secured an order for 32 A320neo planes from Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific, as the airline expands its flights to the Chinese mainland and elsewhere in Asia.

Financial details of the sale were not disclosed, though at current list prices the deal would be worth $3.2 to $4.1 billion. Cathay had signalled in August that it intended to bulk up its fleet of the popular medium-haul jets, on top of an original order for 32 A320neos in 2017.