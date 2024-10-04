Air Arabia, the leading low-cost carrier (LCC) operator in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced plans to resume its non-stop flights between Ras Al Khaimah in UAE and Saudi port city Jeddah by year-end.

Starting from December 15, the service will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays providing passengers with greater convenience and flexibility to travel between the two cities.

Air Arabia's flight G9 836 will take off from Ras Al Khaimah at 10.25am and land in Jeddah at 12:35pm and on return, the flight G9 837 will leave Jeddah aiport at 1.15pm and arrive in Ras Al Khaimah at 16:55pm.

Announcing this today (October 3), Group CEO Adel Al Ali said: "We are pleased to resume our non-stop flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Jeddah, a key destination in Saudi Arabia. The three weekly flights to Jeddah reinforces Air Arabia’s commitment to expanding its operations from Ras Al Khaimah and supporting the emirate’s tourism and trade."

"We look forward to the first flight as we continue to offer our customers with value-driven and convenient travel options," he stated.

Air Arabia’s current network from Ras Al Khaimah offers passengers direct connections to major cities including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Calicut, alongside the recently announced route to Moscow. Air Arabia continues to expand its network, offering non-stop flights from Ras Al Khaimah to international destinations.-TradeArabia News Service

