UAE - Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s first low-cost carrier, today marks a major milestone as it celebrates its first millionth passenger at Abu Dhabi International Airport since it launched its operation in July 2020.

Having recently celebrated its second successful year of operations, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has flown 1,000,000 passengers on over 8,000 flights to 25 destinations out of its hub in Abu Dhabi International Airport. To mark this occasion, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi surprised its one millionth passenger with an unlimited number of return tickets free of charge to any destination of choice for a period of 12 months. The lucky winner was greeted at Abu Dhabi International Airport by airline and airport staff whilst checking in for his flight 3L714 departing to Tbilisi and was gifted the prize.

This most recent milestone follows a steady rise in passenger numbers powered by the carrier’s expanding route network, value driven products and cost-competitive air travel services offered direct from Abu Dhabi.

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has performed exceptionally well in a short span of time, highlighting the growing demand for low-cost travel. At Abu Dhabi Airports, we are committed to working with our partner airlines to provide our passengers with enhanced connectivity and a seamless travel experience. With the aviation industry now gaining robust momentum worldwide, we are confident Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will continue to achieve milestone records.”

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: “Welcoming Air Arabia Abu Dhabi one millionth passenger onboard our flight today is a testament to the strength of our value-driven product we offer our customers.” He added: “We are proud to be celebrating this milestone just two years after launching the airline, during the midst of global pandemic, which reflects our confidence in the fundamentals of the aviation sector and our commitment to support Abu Dhabi’s travel and tourism growth by providing residents and tourists with a cost-effective travel option backed by world-class service standards.”

Since the start of its operations in July 2020, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s fleet grew from just 2 Airbus A320 aircraft at launch to 8 new aircraft as of today, with additional aircrafts expected to join the fleet before year end. The carrier currently serves a network of 25 routes served direct from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).