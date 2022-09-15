ABU DHABI - Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of its new route from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait city.

The new direct flights will connect both cities daily from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Kuwait International Airport, starting from 31st October, 2022.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "We are glad to welcome Kuwait to our growing network from Abu Dhabi International Airport. The addition of Kuwait City to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s network reflects our commitment to support the travel and tourism sector in Abu Dhabi while providing our customers with a new and affordable option to travel between both cities".

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Since inception in 2020, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has expanded its network to reach 26 routes across the region which includes, Kuwait, Beirut, Egypt, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Nepal, Sudan, Pakistan, Oman, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia served directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport.