Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings Limited, a global aircraft asset manager based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, has acquired five single-aisle, mid-life aircraft from SMBC Aviation Capital.

This brings the total number of aircraft under management to 17, with an approximate value of $500 million, the firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sirius has entered into a joint venture with Carolous Aviation Leasing LLC, a portfolio company of Corrum Capital Management LLC (a US-based investment firm) to acquire the aircraft.

Sirius’ share of the joint venture was funded via commitment from its anchor investor, Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, which in turn is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company and US investment company, Alpha Wave Ventures.

Separately, Sirius announces the purchase of two further aircraft, an Airbus A321 on lease to ANA and a A320 on lease to Wizz Air. The aircraft were acquired from an undisclosed Japanese lessor.

The global aircraft leasing market is expected to grow as commercial airlines add planes to meet rising demand following the opening up of the skies after the pandemic. By 2025, the sector is projected to be worth over $218 billion, according to Statista.

