Altibbi, the Middle East’s first and largest digital health platform, has announced a new hotline for consultations in Egypt, designed to provide instant, easy and affordable access to healthcare.

The hotline is available anywhere in Egypt and Altibbi’s aim is to provide 2 million consultations in Egypt by the end of Q2 2022.

Egyptians can dial 1130 and connect with a certified doctor directly. Payment is taken via phone credit per minute.

By enabling those without a smartphone or internet connection to access healthcare services, Altibbi is extending healthcare coverage to a wider audience in Egypt. Altibbi is committed to delivering quality healthcare services for all and reducing inequalities in access – particularly pertinent in Egypt given the complexity of its healthcare system due to social and economic challenges.

This initiative builds on Altibbi’s partnership with the Egyptian and Jordanian governments to provide its telehealth services through the respective national Covid-19 hotlines. These were vital in easing the pressure on the national healthcare systems, connecting users to certified doctors and combating the transmission of the coronavirus.

Jalil Allabadi, founder & CEO of Altibbi, said: “With Egypt representing one of our key markets, we wanted to address the gaps in its complex healthcare system and this initiative does just that. By providing a simple hotline service, accessible to all, Altibbi is enabling fast, easy and affordable access to healthcare services throughout the nation. It represents another important step in our efforts to delivering quality healthcare services for all in the region.”

Founded in 2011, Altibbi has grown to become the largest digital health provider in the Arab world with +2 million pages of content, 24/7 Telehealth service in seven Arab countries and +500,000 daily users. In 2020 alone, the Company delivered healthcare services to over 300 million patients worldwide, expanded its services to 12 countries and created job opportunities for 60,000 doctors around the region.

This major 1130 hotline follows the launch of Altibbi’s medical academy in October 2021, aimed at strengthening virtual pharmacy care across the Middle East. All the courses are certified by the Royal College of General Practitioners in the UK and delivered through a partnership with Primary Care International. All 1,500 Altibbi doctors will be enrolled by the end of 2022.-- TradeArabia News Service

