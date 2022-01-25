China-based Alibaba Cloud and Tradeling will join forces to unlock cross-border trade and boost digital economy in Mena at a time the B2B ecommerce market in the region is expected to reach $49 billion by the end of 2022.

With the growing size of the B2B ecommerce market, this collaboration presents an attractive opportunity to China-based sellers who will be able to list their products on Tradeling’s platform to fulfil local demand.

The partnership will also offer Mena-based sellers and manufacturers a chance to expand their reach beyond the region and enter the global market through listing their products on Alibaba.com.

Towards this, Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tradeling, the dominant B2B eMarketplace in the Middle East and North Africa at Expo 2020 Dubai, during Alibaba Cloud Day.

The official signing of the agreement by Phillip Liu, General Manager of the Middle East and Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and Marius Ciavola, Chief Executive Officer of Tradeling took place at the China Pavilion.

The partnership aims to better facilitate cross-border trade between China and the Middle East by deploying Alibaba Cloud’s advanced and secure cloud technologies to strengthen Tradeling’s logistical capabilities, enabling it to further support local and international businesses in thriving within the Mena region through its online platform.

Alibaba and Tradeling will join forces to create a smooth and seamless B2B experience for sellers from both regions and provide intelligent solutions for all of Tradeling’s customers while collaborating in running seller recruitment campaigns from beginning to end.

“We are delighted to continue building fruitful relationships with local partners in the Middle East as part of a momentous occasion such as Alibaba Cloud Day at the prestigious Expo 2020 Dubai,” says Liu.

“Alibaba Cloud has continuously invested in its infrastructure services in emerging markets and our partnership with Tradeling enables further opportunities to leverage our digital resources and experience to support local companies worldwide. We strive to make it easier for more people to do business in the future through our digital solutions.”

Ciavola said: “The collaboration with Alibaba provides us with the means to further highlight the enormous potential that the Mena region offers for B2B ecommerce. In addition to unlocking the Mena region demand for businesses in China, together, we will provide an opportunity to Mena based sellers to tap into new markets.”

He added: “By using Alibaba’s advanced technology solutions, we will continue to create a digitally driven ecosystem for businesses of all sizes that overcomes barriers for the region’s supply chain and develop new opportunities to create a thriving future.”

Established in February 2020, Tradeling connects local businesses with wholesale suppliers from around the world and offers opportunities for local businesses to improve their margins. International sellers can also rely on Tradeling to expand their reach and easily enter the Middle East region.

Alibaba Cloud Day is a key event launched by Alibaba Cloud and the China Pavilion jointly during Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate the achievements of businesses and country pavilions participating at the World event. As an official partner of the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Alibaba Cloud has provided digital solutions to bring immersive experiences to audiences who are unable to visit the Expo on-site such as real-time livestreaming and future events taking place at the China Pavilion.

Led by a team of experienced technology startup builders, Tradeling ensures a reliable and smooth trade process in addition to providing comprehensive logistics and financing solutions. Connecting global suppliers with Mena-based demand, the platform leverages advanced technology to optimise the supply chain and creates economic value in addition to mitigating risks. Today, Tradeling has over 100,000 registered buyers and sellers from over 55 countries.-- TradeArabia News Service

