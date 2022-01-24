President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has followed up on the executive position of several national projects launched by the Ministry of Housing nationwide, especially at fourth-generation cities, and the urban development of Cairo.

It came during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem El-Gazzar on Monday.

The Minister of Housing presented the latest developments in the ongoing projects at fourth generation cities, mainly the New Administrative Capital (NAC), including the Central Business District and the Green River area.

He also briefed the president on the progress of housing public employees in the New Capital, in preparation for the complete move of the government to the NAC. About 30,000 units were allocated to public employees in the NAC.

During the meeting, El-Gazzar reviewed the construction progress of facilities in New Alamein and New Mansoura cities, as well as other development projects in Ras El Bar under the supervision of the New Urban Communities Authority in the context of developing this distinguished coastal spot.

With regard to Cairo development, the President was briefed on the restoration of the Khedivial Cairo area. This area is considered as a tourist attraction.

The government also started the development of the Azbakeya Park to restore its position as one of the most important heritage parks in Cairo.

