RIYADH: Abdul Latif Jameel Finance has launched its latest product, Cash Jameel, targeting small and medium enterprises as an Islamic Tawarruq product.

The introduction of Cash Jameel is part of the company’s strategy to diversify its financial products and serve a larger segment of its customers and meet their needs.

The genesis of this product comes on the back of the launch of various products by the company within the financial services sector, including financing for cars, heavy equipment, as well as productive and consumer assets.

Abdul Latif Jameel Finance prioritizes the burgeoning small and medium enterprise sector and understands the importance of supporting it as a means of driving forward the development and advancement of the nation’s economy.

The company collaborates with the Small and Medium Enterprises Authority and the “Kafalah” program to support this important sector.

Small and medium enterprises may apply via the company website: www.aljfinance.com