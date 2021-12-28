MANAMA: Nineteen tenders worth BD11,059,127.428 were awarded last month for projects outlined by the Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry.

Seven road projects were awarded to lowest bidders for BD8,757,949, said Under-Secretary Ahmed Al Khayyat.

These include mainly the Buhair infrastructure project (phase 1) and the development of the road network in the industrial zone located to south of Alba, Block 951 (phase 1).

The Tender Board has also awarded eight projects worth BD1,780,515 to construct a string of sewerage networks in Block 557 in Budaiya and other areas, in addition to the maintenance of eight substations for three years.

The Tender Board also awarded two tenders worth BD465,000 in the construction sector, including the rain insulation projects with a 10-year guarantee (2021-2023).

Mr Al Khayyat said that 88 purchase (procurement) orders worth BD364,948 were also issued for the ministry last month.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).