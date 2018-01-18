Toyota and Lexus on a mission to drive decarbonized mobility at Abu Dhabi's World Future Energy Summit

Being the pioneer of the Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology (HEV) since 2008 and the frontrunner of zero-emission Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle mobility (FCEV) since 2017 Toyota has been represented by Dr. Prof. Katsuhiko Hirose, Professional Partner and Senior Advisor for Future Technology , Toyota, and Matthew Clark, General Manager Toyota Sales Operations at Al-Futtaim, in three different panel discussions.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Toyota and Lexus, leaders in sustainable mobility in the UAE, shared insights on decarbonized mobility at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, through a series of talks on how to take green mobility from niche to mainstream and the global mega trends driving the energy transformation in big cities, as well the potential of hydrogen to change the global mobility landscape.

“Our message, since the introduction of the first HEV in 2008 has been that HEV technology is a readily available solution for the country’s environmental challenge. To up the ante, last year we inaugurated the first hydrogen refilling station in the UAE to mark a new era of electric mobility, which is the stepping stone for the gradual detachment from fossil fuel and a greater reliance on electric power through the promotion of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles,” said Clark.

Both Lexus and Toyota have showcased some of their latest HEV and FCEV models at the exhibition’s Hall 9, where visitors were treated to thorough explanations on the advantages and practicality of both technologies.

“The World Future Energy Summit at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is an excellent platform for us to showcase our plans to bring more sustainable motoring solutions to the UAE, and the role FCEV can play to support a low emission hydrogen based society, in line with the targets set by the UAE Vision 2021,” he added.

Dr. Prof. Katsuhiko Hirose, Professional Partner and Senior Advisor for Future Technology, Toyota took part in a panel discussion called “Urbanisation: A global mega-trend driving the energy transformation discussion,” to tackle the strategies that ensure large cities of the future can provide the energy, clean water, transport and waste management services our urban communities need.

In another session, Dr. Hirose also spoke about the potential of hydrogen to change the global mobility landscape, and the realistic prospects for hydrogen when it comes to energy supply. He said: “Now more and more renewable energy is being used but it needs a vector to transport and store it. Hydrogen is the ideal storage solution and it will play an important role not only in the transport sector in the decarbonization of the whole society”

Last year, during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, Mr. Takeshi Uchiyamada, Chairman of the Toyota Motor Corporation Board of Directors announced a collaboration agreement with Masdar, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Air Liquide, and Toyota distributor Al-Futtaim Motors in a joint research program to explore the potential of hydrogen energy use in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the creation of a sustainable, low-carbon society.

The exhibition which is considered the largest gathering in the Middle East that tackles the world’s pressing issues in energy, water and environment, is set to be held on 13-20 January, 2017, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in Abu Dhabi.

