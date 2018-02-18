McDonald's UAE Opens its First Restaurant in Al Ruwais City Western Area

Dubai: McDonald’s UAE is expanding its geographical reach and opened a new restaurant in Al Ruwais City, Western Area, Abu Dhabi, located near Al Ruwais Mall The new two-storey, stand-alone restaurant in Al Ruwais City, Western Area, covers 2,000 square meters and is fully equipped with interactive technology systems such as self-ordering kiosks, a cutting-edge interior design as well as the famous playland for little ones. It will also have a party hall for birthday celebrations.

The expansion is in line with the 2018 plan to become more accessible to people in all areas across the Emirates. Commenting on the opening, Walid Fakih, General Manager at McDonald’s UAE said: “We are delighted to open this new store in Al Ruwais City, Western Area. Here at McDonald’s we aim to offer our customers an extraordinary dining experience through world-class services and products and this state of the art new restaurant is testament to this. We are looking forward to giving Al Ruwais residents increased accessibility to our offerings and improving our customers’ culinary experience.”

