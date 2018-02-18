McDonald's UAE Opens its First Restaurant in Al Ruwais City Western Area
Dubai: McDonald’s UAE is expanding its geographical reach and opened a new restaurant in Al Ruwais City, Western Area, Abu Dhabi, located near Al Ruwais Mall
The new two-storey, stand-alone restaurant in Al Ruwais City, Western Area, covers 2,000 square meters and is fully equipped with interactive technology systems such as self-ordering kiosks, a cutting-edge interior design as well as the famous playland for little ones. It will also have a party hall for birthday celebrations.
Commenting on the opening, Walid Fakih, General Manager at McDonald’s UAE said: “We are delighted to open this new store in Al Ruwais City, Western Area. Here at McDonald’s we aim to offer our customers an extraordinary dining experience through world-class services and products and this state of the art new restaurant is testament to this. We are looking forward to giving Al Ruwais residents increased accessibility to our offerings and improving our customers’ culinary experience.”
Operating since 1994, McDonald's UAE today has more than 160 restaurants geographically located to service customers in many areas. McDonald’s UAE is committed to the quality of the products it serves at each restaurant and also maintains an active social responsibility agenda.
In an ongoing effort to improve communities and highlight the continuous environmental benefits of their actions McDonald’s UAE and Emirates Environment Group joined forces in spreading green values among the UAE’s children by planting trees across the nation over the past two years and as part of their ‘Planting a Greener Future’ campaign. McDonald’s UAE also significantly reduced its carbon footprint since the launch of its biodiesel initiative in July 2011. 100% of McDonald’s used vegetable oil is collected from its outlets across the UAE and converted into 100% biodiesel which is used to fuel the company’s logistics fleet.
In addition, McDonald’s UAE prides itself on being a local member of the community and has been committed to being a responsible corporate citizen since the first restaurant opened in the UAE.
