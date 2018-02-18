Cambridge International recognises 88 Outstanding Cambridge Learners in the UAE
Celebrating the outstanding academic achievements of secondary school learners, Cambridge International Examinations, awarded 88 students with the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in the UAE at a ceremony held at the Westin Mina Seyahi Hotel and Resort in Dubai.
The awards ceremony was attended by senior executives from Cambridge International. Total of 96 awards were presented to UAE students -with some of them winning double awards- who excelled in the June and November 2017 Cambridge examination series.
Ian Harris, Deputy Director of Marketing Communications, at Cambridge Assessment International Education, said: “I would like to congratulate our students in the UAE for the hard work that went into their exams this year. We are pleased to see the growing recognition of the quality of our programme in the education sector in the region, and are fortunate to be working with the best schools in the region for nearly four decades. These results were based on the hard work and dedication of learners, teachers, and parents.
Azadan Hormuz Bhagwagar
Al Diyafah High School
Simone Sanchia Fernandes
Cambridge International School
Vaibbavi Senthil Kumar
Merryland International School
Aya Zakaria Omran Kamaleldin Osman
Sharjah International Private School
Muhammad Sharjeel
Merryland International School
Moiz Talib Mandsorwala
Al Ameen Private School
Karima Ramadhani Hendarta
British International School, Abu Dhabi
Tomaz Favrin
British International School, Abu Dhabi
Ahmed Khaled Hassan Attia Ghorab
Abu Dhabi International Private School
Arwa Mohamed Ibrahim Sabry
Al Amana Private School, Sharjah
Muhammad Areeb Ashar
Merryland International School
Muhammad Zauraiz Malik
Merryland International School
Nida Tanveer
The Winchester School - Dubai
Tala Fuad Daoud Al-Abweh
Al Ma'arifa International School
