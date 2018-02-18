Cambridge International recognises 88 Outstanding Cambridge Learners in the UAE

Celebrating the outstanding academic achievements of secondary school learners, Cambridge International Examinations, awarded 88 students with the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in the UAE at a ceremony held at the Westin Mina Seyahi Hotel and Resort in Dubai. The awards ceremony was attended by senior executives from Cambridge International. Total of 96 awards were presented to UAE students -with some of them winning double awards- who excelled in the June and November 2017 Cambridge examination series.

Waseem Al-Hanbali, Regional Director for Middle East and North Africa at Cambridge Assessment International Education, said: “We are committed to preparing school students for life, and helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. Our programmes help students develop the skills they need to be high achievers in school, university and work – developing a solid foundation for life skills. We would like to extend our warm congratulations to our outstanding learners, as well as their parents and teachers whose support has contributed to their success.” Ian Harris, Deputy Director of Marketing Communications, at Cambridge Assessment International Education, said: “I would like to congratulate our students in the UAE for the hard work that went into their exams this year. We are pleased to see the growing recognition of the quality of our programme in the education sector in the region, and are fortunate to be working with the best schools in the region for nearly four decades. These results were based on the hard work and dedication of learners, teachers, and parents.

