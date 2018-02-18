 
Dubai 18 Feb 2018
#UAE | 18 February, 2018

Cambridge International recognises 88 Outstanding Cambridge Learners in the UAE

Press Release

Celebrating the outstanding academic achievements of secondary school learners, Cambridge International Examinations, awarded 88 students with the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in the UAE at a ceremony held at the Westin Mina Seyahi Hotel and Resort in Dubai.

The awards ceremony was attended by senior executives from Cambridge International. Total of 96 awards were presented to UAE students -with some of them winning double awards- who excelled in the June and November 2017 Cambridge examination series.

Waseem Al-Hanbali, Regional Director for Middle East and North Africa at Cambridge Assessment International Education, said: “We are committed to preparing school students for life, and helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. Our programmes help students develop the skills they need to be high achievers in school, university and work – developing a solid foundation for life skills. We would like to extend our warm congratulations to our outstanding learners, as well as their parents and teachers whose support has contributed to their success.”

Ian Harris, Deputy Director of Marketing Communications, at Cambridge Assessment International Education, said: “I would like to congratulate our students in the UAE for the hard work that went into their exams this year. We are pleased to see the growing recognition of the quality of our programme in the education sector in the region, and are fortunate to be working with the best schools in the region for nearly four decades. These results were based on the hard work and dedication of learners, teachers, and parents.

15 learners from UAE schools were among those who attained the highest cumulative marks across a number of subjects globally:

Azadan Hormuz Bhagwagar

Al Diyafah High School

Simone Sanchia Fernandes

Cambridge International School

Vaibbavi Senthil Kumar

Merryland International School

Aya Zakaria Omran Kamaleldin Osman

Sharjah International Private School

Muhammad Sharjeel

Merryland International School

Karima Ramadhani Hendarta

British International School, Abu Dhabi

Tomaz Favrin

British International School, Abu Dhabi

Ahmed Khaled Hassan Attia Ghorab

Abu Dhabi International Private School

Arwa Mohamed Ibrahim Sabry

Al Amana Private School, Sharjah

Muhammad Areeb Ashar

Merryland International School

Muhammad Zauraiz Malik

Merryland International School

Nida Tanveer

The Winchester School - Dubai

Tala Fuad Daoud Al-Abweh

Al Ma'arifa International School

-Ends-

About Cambridge International Examinations

Cambridge International Examinations prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of Cambridge Assessment, a department of the University of Cambridge.

Our international qualifications are recognised by the world’s best universities and employers, giving students a wide range of options in their education and career. As a not-for-profit organisation, we devote our resources to delivering high-quality educational programmes that can unlock learners’ potential.

Learn more! Visit www.cie.org.uk

Contact
Nof Tabach
Marketing Communications Manager – MENA
Cambridge International Examinations
Email: Tabach.n@cie.org.uk

Rose Manaog
Account Manager
BPG Cohn & Wolfe
Email: rose@bpgcohnwolfe.com

