Volkswagen's deliveries from January to November rose 11.9% from last year to just over 8.3 million cars, on track to hit the lower end of its annual sales forecast of 9 million.

November deliveries in China, dampened by lockdowns last year, grew 32.4%, beating the average growth in the market of 26.6%. All-electric sales in the country grew at around 80%.

Globally, the biggest jump in deliveries this year so far was in the Middle East and Africa at 28.2% and Europe at 22.5%.

The company said in October it expected to deliver between 9 million and 9.5 million vehicles to customers this year, with group sales revenue to be 10% to 15% higher than in 2022.

