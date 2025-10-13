WTM London, an influential travel and tourism event, organised by RX, has named Britain’s national tourism agency VisitBritain as its premier partner for this year.

Indicating a closer working relationship between WTM London and the UK Government, who last year announced plans to increase international visitor numbers to 50 million annually by 2030, surpassing 2024’s total of nearly 43 million. In line with this ambition, there will be a greater government presence at the show this year.

Patricia Yates, VisitBritain CEO, said: “WTM London is a flagship global travel trade event in the industry’s calendar, a catalyst for new business for more than four decades, and we are delighted to be this year’s premium partner as we gear up to welcome top travel buyers from around the world. We look forward to working with WTM to showcase our outstanding tourism offer, our hospitality and warm welcome and the UK’s ability to host events of the highest calibre.

“With international visitors already forecast to spend more than £34 billion ($45 billion) in the UK this year, this major event also shines a timely spotlight on tourism’s economic importance and its huge potential to generate economic growth for local economies across the nations and regions.”

Chris Carter-Chapman, Event Director at WTM London, said: “We are delighted to welcome our host nation, Britain as Premier Partner for this year's show. Britain has been the home of WTM for 45 years and the economic benefits, over £200 million to the London economy in 2024 alone, have been significant.

WTM represents a great opportunity for VisitBritain to showcase to a global audience of travel professionals what the nations and regions can offer.

This year's show is the perfect forum for VisitBritain to further its role in achieving the UK Government’s ambitious target of 50 million international visitors annually by 2030.”

During WTM London VisitBritain will be showcasing its global ‘Starring GREAT Britain’ screen tourism campaign, which is using the powerful draw of films and tv shows to inspire visitors to choose Britain for their next trip.

VisitBritain’s research shows more than 9-out-of-10 potential visitors are interested in visiting film and TV locations during their trip.

From exploring Britain’s vibrant cities, world-class attractions and stunning countryside, the backdrop to so many iconic filming locations, to enjoying its exciting contemporary culture and hospitality, Starring GREAT Britain inspires visitors to put themselves in the picture, discover more and book a trip to Britain now.

Tourism and the Creative Industries are growth industries.

The UK’s capacity to host major film and TV productions, and its world class production offer, boosts the range of screen related visitor experiences and locations, driving economic growth and strengthening perceptions of Britain globally as a place to visit and invest.

VisitBritain’s premier partnership boosts Britain’s already strong presence at WTM London this year.

VisitBritain is partnering with UKinbound on its stand N8-220, connecting suppliers and destinations from across the nations and regions with global travel trade to get tourism products and experiences sold in international markets and on to the itineraries of future inbound visitors.

Over 40,000 travel professionals attended WTM London last year, with four out of five (82%) of them from overseas, encouraging a spike of inbound visitors to the country year on year. The EIA recently announced the events, business, conference and exhibitions industry adds a total of £11.5 billion to the UK’s economy – of which WTM London significantly contributes.

This year’s WTM London takes place from November Tuesday 4th- Thursday 6th at Excel London.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

