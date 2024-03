Ukraine's forces destroyed 58 Russia-launched attack drones overnight as well as 26 cruise missile, Ukraine's Air Force chief said on Friday.

"On the night of 29 March 2024, the enemy launched a powerful missile and air strike against the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine, using various types of missiles and attack sdrones," the commander said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)