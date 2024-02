Ukraine is considering a plan that includes expanded domestic bond sales, tax hikes and spending cuts, to plug a budget hole in a bid to secure money from the International Monetary Fund if crucial US aid remains blocked, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Ukrainian officials intend to propose the plan to the IMF during a staff visit to Kyiv next week, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru)