Ukrainian grain exports fell sharply to 783,000 metric tons in the Sept. 1-13 period from around 1.5 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The ministry gave no explanation for the fall.

Traders and agricultural unions have said that Ukrainian Black Sea ports being blocked and recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River are the main reasons for the reduced exports.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)



