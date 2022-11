British house prices fell in October at the fastest monthly rate since February 2021, in a fresh sign of a weaker housing market, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday.

House prices dropped 0.4% month-on-month last month, after a 0.1% fall in September, Halifax said.

In annual terms, house prices were 8.3% higher in October, slowing from 9.8% in September. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by James Davey)