Britain's competition watchdog has agreed to a government request to carry out a review of the retail fuel market to see whether a cut in duty has been passed onto consumers, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday.

In a letter to Kwarteng, published by the government, the chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority said it would carry out a "short and focused review of the market and provide advice to government on steps that might be taken to improve outcomes for consumers across the UK".

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)



