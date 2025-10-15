British energy company BP has signed a new agreement to drill five offshore natural gas wells in the Mediterranean within its existing concessions in Egypt, the country's petroleum ministry said.

The deal, signed in the presence of Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Karim Badawy, marks the beginning of BP's next phase of exploration and development in the region.

BP is a key gas producer in Egypt and a partner in several major offshore projects.

Drilling is scheduled to begin in 2026, using the DS-12 deepwater rig operated by Valaris, at depths ranging from 300 to 1,500m.

The new agreement comes following a MoU signed last month in London between BP and the state-run Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), aimed at accelerating gas production and expanding Egypt’s offshore reserves.

BP Regional President for Mena region Nader Zaki, dubbed the agreement as a strategic milestone that will support domestic energy needs.

Wael Shahin, President of BP Egypt, said the project would help sustain production from the West Nile Delta beyond 2030.

Sameh Sabry, Mena Managing Director at Harbour Energy, BP’s investment partner and operator in the West Nile Delta, said the campaign reflects strong cooperation between EGAS, BP, and Harbour Energy.

Egypt has positioned itself as a regional gas hub, aiming to boost production and reduce reliance on imports amid growing domestic demand and seasonal consumption peaks, it stated.

The new programme includes sidetrack, development and exploration wells, and targets faster production using existing infrastructure in the West Nile Delta, it added.

