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LONDON: British short-term government borrowing costs fell in early trade on Tuesday after a sharper drop on Monday when U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a five-day pause on air strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure.
Two-year gilt yields were down by around 9 basis points at 4.32% at 0810 GMT, having fallen by about 17 bps in the previous session.
Interest rate futures were pricing in two quarter-point rate rises by the Bank of England this year and the possibility of a third, down from four before Trump's comments on Monday. (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Muvija M)